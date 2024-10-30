Older reserve soldiers: The IDF's strategy to address personnel shortages

Shafaq News/ Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a field assessment of the situation in the Western Galilee region, accompanied by Northern Command Chief Major General Ori Gordin and 146th Division Commander Brigadier General Yiftach Nurkin.

During the visit, Halevi engaged in discussions with brigade leaders and reserve battalion commanders operating in Lebanon and defense sectors. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by reserve soldiers, stating, “I understand the price paid by reserve soldiers; we need solutions.”

Halevi emphasized the importance of integrating older reserve soldiers into operational roles, saying, “We are taking older reserve soldiers and creating more frameworks for them to fill operational positions.” He further remarked, “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must be larger, both as a regular army and as a reserve force. There is considerable public discourse about the ultra-Orthodox Jews as well.”

He concluded by sharing his recent visit to two ultra-Orthodox soldiers from Bnei Brak who were injured in Rafah, highlighting the question of how to address such issues in a socially responsible manner.

Earlier, Halevi affirmed that the military “will continue for many years to ensure that the infrastructure for Hezbollah's tunnels and bunkers destroyed in southern Lebanon will not be rebuilt.” He also criticized the international UNIFIL forces, asserting they “ignored the tunnel that was dug beneath their position.”