Nuclear threat risk “alarmingly high,” Russian Deputy FM says

Shafaq News / The likelihood of a direct military confrontation between nuclear-armed states is “alarmingly high," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin warnedonWednesday.

Speaking at the Conference on Disarmament’s high-level session, Vershinin stated, “The situation is deteriorating at a troubling pace. Conflicts and tensions are rising in nearly every region.” He attributed this instability to “increasing global polarization” and disputes over the structure of the international order.

"The ambitions of some nations for global dominance clash with others' pursuit of a fairer, multipolar international system," Vershinin said, asserting that unnamed powers are undermining the principle of "equal and indivisible security." He accused these states of dismissing the legitimate interests of other nations, reneging on prior agreements, and seeking unilateral military superiority, actions he claimed were forcing other countries to “take defensive measures.”

His remarks align with previous Russian warnings. In December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s nuclear doctrine, stating, "Our military doctrine allows for their use only in defense. We consider weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms, as a deterrent. However, if we are targeted with them, we will respond in kind."