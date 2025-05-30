Nigeria floods: Death toll surpasses 100

Shafaq News/ The death toll from floods in Nigeria has surged to over 100, with officials warning that the number could climb further as search and rescue operations continue.

Emergency teams in Mokwa, Niger State—where thousands of homes were submerged—are still recovering bodies swept away by the waters. “We have retrieved 117 bodies so far and expect to find more as many were washed into the Niger River,” Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the emergency services told AFP.

The floods were triggered by torrential rains and a dam collapse late on Wednesday, causing entire neighborhoods in Mokwa to vanish under the deluge.

Seasonal floods are common in Nigeria between May and September, but climate experts say increasingly severe weather patterns driven by climate change are exacerbating the disasters.

Poor drainage infrastructure and unchecked construction in flood-prone areas have also made communities more vulnerable.Last year, Nigeria witnessed one of its deadliest flood seasons in decades, with over 1,200 fatalities and more than 1.2 million people displaced across 31 states.