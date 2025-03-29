New government takes office in Syria following al-Assad's ouster

2025-03-29T22:00:46+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa announced the formation of a new government, calling it the beginning of "a new phase in history" as the country transitions from the rule of Bashar al-Assad.

"The new government is committed to rebuilding state institutions and creating a homeland worthy of every sacrifice," Al-Sharaa said in a televised address. "This marks the establishment of a strong state and a shared will to rebuild, with the interests of the nation and its people as the top priority."

His remarks come three months after al-Assad was ousted in a military offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the hardline Islamist faction that seized control of Damascus on December 8 following an advance from northwestern Syria.

Earlier this month, Syrian authorities approved a constitutional declaration setting a five-year transitional period, during which Al-Sharaa will wield executive power. The new administration replaces an interim government that was formed to oversee the country’s affairs after al-Assad’s removal.

Al-Sharaa, who was declared president on January 29, had pledged to draft a constitutional framework for the transition, dissolve the previous parliament, and establish a provisional legislative council.

The announcement of the new government was delayed from early March, but Al-Sharaa emphasized that Syria is now entering a defining moment in its national journey. "We face great challenges that demand unity and cohesion," he said.

