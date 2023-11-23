New York mayor Eric Adams faces 1993 sexual assault accusation

Shafaq News/ New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing a sexual assault accusation from 1993, according to a recent court filing. The woman, invoking New York's Adult Survivors Act, filed a summons naming Adams, the NYPD, and two unidentified entities as defendants.

The summons, a precursor to a formal complaint, alleges that Adams, who was a police captain at the time, sexually assaulted the woman in New York City in 1993 while they were both employed by the city.

"The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses," the summons states.

The Adult Survivors Act, which became effective in 2022 and expires at midnight, eliminates the statute of limitations for sex abuse accusers to file lawsuits.

Adams vehemently denies the allegations, stating, "I would never do anything to harm anyone. My career speaks for itself. Just really something that absolutely has never happened. I don't even recall meeting the person who made this allegation."

A source reports to ABC News that the NYPD has no record of the woman working for the police department.