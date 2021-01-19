Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New US-Administration to work with Gulf States for s stronger deal with Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-19T21:04:50+0000
New US-Administration to work with Gulf States for s stronger deal with Iran

Shafaq News/ Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken said he will work with U.S. allies including the Gulf States for a "longer and stronger agreement" with Iran.

"If Iran comes back into compliance we would too," Blinken said, explaining that his approach would be to use the return to the 2015 deal as a "platform" for a broader agreement. "We are a long way from there," he added.

 “The breakout time - the time it would take Iran to produce enough fissile material for one weapon - has gone from beyond a year, as it was under the JCPOA, to about three or four months, based at least on public reporting,” Blinken told lawmakers, referring to the pact, whose formal name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

related

Report: Half of Iranians live in Poverty

Date: 2020-10-08 17:09:22
Report: Half of Iranians live in Poverty

A new explosion in Iran

Date: 2020-08-15 14:51:09
A new explosion in Iran

Al-Qaeda's number two secretly killed in Iran

Date: 2020-11-14 10:19:57
Al-Qaeda's number two secretly killed in Iran

Trump to respond 1000x greater to any Attack by Iran

Date: 2020-09-15 06:10:25
Trump to respond 1000x greater to any Attack by Iran

Twitter defends blocking Trump's tweets but not Iran’s Supreme Leader

Date: 2020-07-30 16:57:25
Twitter defends blocking Trump's tweets but not Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iran is ready to commit the nurse agreement in conditions

Date: 2020-12-07 10:09:27
Iran is ready to commit the nurse agreement in conditions

Iran may attack “Israel” from Yemen or Iraq, Israeli army spokesman said

Date: 2020-12-26 06:27:00
Iran may attack “Israel” from Yemen or Iraq, Israeli army spokesman said

One hurt in Iranian gas station blast

Date: 2020-11-16 16:35:49
One hurt in Iranian gas station blast