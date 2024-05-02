New Israeli strikes hit the Syrian capital

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israel attacked a security building outside the Syrian capital, Damascus, a security source told Reuters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an explosion was heard in the capital, but no details were provided. However, Sky News said the blast targeted Damascus's Najha area.

This is the first Israeli strike in Syria since april 13, when Tel Aviv attacked an Iranian annex, killing a senior IRGC commander.

Notably, Israel has conducted frequent attacks on Aleppo and the Syrian capital, Damascus, even before the outbreak of the October 7 war, citing concerns that Iran and its proxies might utilize Syria as "a base for aggression" against it.

So far, about 30 attacks by Israel in 2024 against Iran and its proxies in Syria. These strikes destroyed nearly 60 targets, including buildings, weapons, ammunition warehouses, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.