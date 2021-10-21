New COVID-19 variant spreads in Russia, Putin orders a non-working period

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-21T10:29:07+0000

Shafaq News/ Russia has reported COVID-19 cases infected with a new coronavirus variant more contagious than the Delta one. The AY.4.2 variant may spread widely; RIA Agency quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying. The new variant could even replace Delta eventually, although the process is likely to be slow, he said. The sub-variant known as Delta Plus, designated as AY.4.2 in Britain, is growing and accounted for about Six percent of all sequences generated in the UK, the UK Health Security Agency said last week. Still, it has not been labeled "under investigation" or a "variant of concern.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said he supported the Cabinet’s proposal to introduce a non-working period starting October 30 and extending through the following week amid rising coronavirus infection and death numbers. The Russian government reported 1,028 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the pandemic. Russia’s total death toll reached 226,353, which is one of the highest worldwide.

related

Russia arrests the founder of the largest Islamic publishing house in Russia for financing ISIS

Date: 2021-04-30 09:49:52

The war with China and Russia could be destructive, US official says

Date: 2021-09-14 17:02:51

US, Russia agree to extend 'New START' nuclear arms treaty

Date: 2021-01-27 12:33:25

Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Date: 2021-03-10 12:22:59

Russia and the United States send military reinforcements to their bases in Northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-05-31 09:52:19

Russia accuses U.S. of "Gross Interference" in its Internal Affairs

Date: 2021-01-31 16:18:06

Russia recalls its Ambassador to Washington For Consultations

Date: 2021-03-17 18:39:46

Russian soldier killed in a landmine blast northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-06-09 12:06:14