Netherlands bans Israeli ministers over Gaza policies

The Netherlands has barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir from entering the country, part of a broader move by the Dutch government to pressure Israel over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Caspar Valdekamp informed parliament that the ban targets officials who have “incited settler violence” and publicly called for “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

Ben Gvir responded on X by accusing Europe of siding with “terrorists,” claiming he would continue his work regardless of being banned, while Smotrich accused the Netherlands of “surrendering to radical Islam” and warning of rising “antisemitism” in Europe.

גם אם יאסרו עלי להיכנס לכל אירופה אמשיך לפעול למען המדינה שלנו ולדרוש שנמוטט את החמאס וניתן גב ללוחמים שלנו. מי שאלימים, רוצחים ואונסים הם האוייבים שלנו. אבל באירופה כמו באירופה מי שמותקף אשם. במקום שבו הטרור נסבל ומחבלים מתקבלים בברכה שר יהודי מישראל לא רצוי, מחבלים חופשיים… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 29, 2025

The Dutch government also plans to summon Israel’s ambassador to formally protest the conditions in Gaza, which it described as unbearable and indefensible.

מה שבהולנד ובמדינות נוספות באירופה לא מבינים זה שהרבה יותר מאשר חשוב לי להיכנס להולנד, חשוב לי שהילדים והנכדים והנינים שלי ושל כל יהודי העולם יוכלו לחיות במדינת ישראל בביטחה בעשרות ומאות השנים הבאות.בהולנד ובאירופה בכלל יהודים לא חיו בביטחון בראשית המאה הקודמת, ואם לשפוט לפי… pic.twitter.com/PJJyD0zMSy — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) July 29, 2025

These moves followed a sharp exchange between Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof after the Netherlands proposed EU sanctions over Israel’s role in worsening Gaza’s humanitarian situation.

Schoof later announced an emergency cabinet meeting, warning that if the EU confirms Israel breached humanitarian obligations, the Netherlands would support cutting Israel from the Horizon Europe research program.

Today I had an additional meeting with the deputy prime ministers, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defence about the catastrophic situation in Gaza.The government’s goal is crystal clear: the people of Gaza must be given immediate, unfettered, safe access to… — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) July 28, 2025

He added that the Dutch government is prepared to back EU-led trade penalties or adopt its own national measures to increase pressure on Israel.

The diplomatic escalation came amid soaring civilian casualties in Gaza, where the Health Ministry has reported 59,921 deaths and 145,233 injuries since October 7, 2023.

On Tuesday, hospitals recorded 43 more deaths, including six civilians reportedly shot while waiting for aid, with al-Awda Hospital confirming it received 13 bodies and over 100 wounded following Israeli fire near a distribution site on Salah al-Din Street.