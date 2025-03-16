Netanyahu to dismiss Shin Bet’s Director: trust issues

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had informed Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar of his intention to request the government's dismissal of him.

In a statement, Netanyahu cited a continuing lack of trust as the “reason behind his decision to seek Bar’s removal.”

Israeli media reported that tensions between Netanyahu and Bar had escalated following investigations into the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. According to reports, Netanyahu had previously asked Bar to resign, telling him that the government had waited for Shin Bet’s investigations, and that "now it is time to hand over the keys" during a meeting on Thursday.

However, Bar reportedly rejected the request, insisting that he would only leave his post if Netanyahu formally removed him. The meeting ended without an agreement on appointing a new Shin Bet chief. Later, Bar retracted his remarks and said he would abide by the decisions.

Shin Bet’s investigation into the attack began last week, reigniting calls for an official government inquiry into the events surrounding the attack.