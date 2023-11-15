Netanyahu criticizes Erdogan's comments on Israel

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's characterization of Israel as a "terrorist state" and accused him of supporting Hamas.

In response to Erdogan's comments, Netanyahu highlighted Turkish military actions against Kurdish areas within Turkey's borders.

Netanyahu dismissed Erdogan's criticisms, stating, "He himself shelled Turkish villages within the borders of Turkey — we will not accept his preaching."

Erdogan, addressing the Turkish parliament, accused Israel of committing war crimes and violating international law in Gaza. He called for Israeli leaders to face trial for war crimes at the International Court of Justice and reiterated Turkey's position that Hamas is a political party, not a terrorist organization.