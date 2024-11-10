Netanyahu admits responsibility for deadly pager attacks on Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly admitted responsibility for the pager attacks, which resulted in the deaths of dozens and injuries to thousands of Hezbollah members.

Israeli broadcaster Makan reported, “In the first Israeli acknowledgment of the pager operation, Netanyahu revealed significant opposition from security agencies and political leaders involved in the operation and the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah,” affirming that dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was among those who opposed both actions.

"During the weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu accused unnamed parties, both domestic and foreign, of spreading false rumors about a hostage swap deal and stressed the need to refute these lies,” it added.

On September 17 and 18, Israel detonated communications equipment, including pagers and wireless devices, across Lebanon, killing 37 and injuring over 3,000.

On September 27, Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, assassinating Nasrallah, while Hezbollah vowed to continue rocket fire at Israel until a ceasefire in Gaza is reached.

Since September 23, Israel has been conducting a military operation in Lebanon, carrying out widespread airstrikes to allegedly secure northern Israel's border areas and allow tens of thousands of residents to return.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah fires rockets daily at northern Israel and repels Israeli military incursions into southern Lebanon, as international efforts continue to mediate a diplomatic solution and enforce UN Resolution 1701.