Netanyahu: We reject international dictates on settlement with the Palestinians

Shafaq News / Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, made it clear that his country will not accept international pressure to reach an agreement that lasts with the Palestinians and that it will not accept any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Following a conversation with US President Joe Biden.

He stated on X, "At the cabinet meeting, I clarified my position regarding the recent talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel."

He added, "My position is summed up in the following two sentences: 1. Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions. 2. Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the October 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement."

Refusing to discuss the establishment of a Palestinian state at this time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated on Thursday that the current priority is "to triumph over Hamas."

A comprehensive peace agreement between Israel and Palestine is being planned, according to The Washington Post, and it will include a "fixed timetable for establishing a Palestinian state."

The 132nd day of the Gaza War has begun, and Rafah remains in danger of humanitarian disaster while Israeli forces prepare for an invasion. Meanwhile, talks to end the conflict and free hostages and captives are taking place in Egypt.