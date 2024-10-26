Netanyahu: Israel targeted Iranian sites based on its interests, not US demands

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel chose its targets in Iran based on its “national interests,” dismissing claims that US pressure influenced the selection.

Netanyahu’s office stated in response to what it described as a “completely false” report by a local TV channel, which claimed Israel had refrained from attacking Iranian gas and oil facilities due to American pressure.

“Israel chose in advance the attack targets according to its national interests and not according to American dictates. So it was, and so it will be,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

Israel launched a three-wave strike on Iran early Saturday, focusing on missile factories and military installations in response to previous Iranian attacks.

Iran reported "limited damage" at several sites, stating that the Israeli strikes targeted military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran.

The Israeli attacks followed Iran’s firing of over 200 rockets at three Israeli bases, which came in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.