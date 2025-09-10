Nepali army enforces curfew as protests topple PM

Shafaq News – Kathmandu

Nepal’s political crisis deepened on Wednesday as the army deployed across the capital to contain nationwide protests sparked by a government ban on social media platforms.

The unrest has left at least 25 people dead and more than 600 injured, forcing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

The demonstrations began after the government ordered Facebook, X, YouTube, and other platforms to register under new regulations or face suspension. The move triggered outrage among young Nepalis who saw it as an assault on free expression in a country already struggling with corruption and unemployment.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Kathmandu, killing 19 people in the initial clashes and wounding hundreds, including police officers. By late Tuesday, Oli stepped down under mounting political and public pressure.

🇳🇵#Nepal - Así marcharon los nepaleses , hasta derrocar el gobierno.pic.twitter.com/U9qTEUxJmN — DatoWorld (@DatosAme24) September 10, 2025

With police overwhelmed, the Nepali Army imposed a citywide curfew, ordering residents to remain indoors while soldiers patrolled parliament, ministries, and other key sites. Fires set during the riots damaged several government buildings.

That’s the largest media house in #Nepal in flames, because the protesters say they never spoke about the youth, never cared to speak for the future of the youth. pic.twitter.com/XkQ2NIseCL — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 9, 2025

The protests—driven largely by Generation Z activists—have rapidly evolved into broader calls for systemic reform. Demonstrators are demanding the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim leader.