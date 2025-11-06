Nancy Pelosi retires after four decades in US Congress

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from Congress after 38 years, ending one of the longest political careers in American history.

In a video message, the 85-year-old Democrat said she would finish her term but not seek re-election in 2026.

Pelosi, first elected to the House in 1987, served twice as Speaker—from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023—and oversaw two impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. She was widely regarded as a leading figure in shaping her party’s legislative priorities, according to US media.

Her departure comes as Democrats undergo a generational shift, with younger politicians emerging across key states, among them Zohran Mamdani, who recently won New York City’s mayoral race as the Democratic candidate.