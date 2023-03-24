Shafaq News/ The use of depleted-uranium munitions during NATO military ppooooslavia has been linked to a rise in cancer cases among troops, the Chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force, Igor Kirillov, revealed.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Kirillov cited a report by the Chief Military Medical Inspector of Italy, which found that 4,095 Italian soldiers who had been deployed in those countries were subsequently diagnosed with malignant tumors.

The diseases proved fatal in 8% of cases, the Russian adduced the Italian report.

Kirillov called the use of depleted-uranium ammunition "irresponsible" and said it had caused an upturn in oncological diseases among NATO personnel.

He also noted that uranium compounds remain hazardous to people, animals and crops for a long time after being released into the soil.

The issue of depleted-uranium munitions has long been a contentious one, with concerns raised over their potential impact on human health and the environment. While NATO maintains that such weapons are not harmful, others have called for a ban on their use.