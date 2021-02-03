Myanmar Judiciary presses charges against the ousted leader

Shafaq News/ Myanmar's police filed charges against ousted and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday for breaches of the country's import and export law, according to a police document.

The police are seeking her detention until February 15.

Myanmar's military arrested Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several allies in a coup on Monday.

A separate document showed police filed charges against ousted President Win Myint for offenses under the Disaster Management Law. Reports say he is alleged to have broken COVID-19 rules during a campaign rally.

The NLD on Wednesday said its offices in several regions of the country had been raided, and documents, computers and laptops seized.

The raids started on Tuesday, the party said in a statement on Facebook.

It urged authorities to stop what it said were unlawful acts.

The army declared a one-year state of emergency. It said authorities had failed to resolve allegations of fraud in November's election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won the vote by a landslide.