Multiple minor earthquakes hit Syria in past 24 hours

Shafaq News / The Syrian Seismic Center announced on Sunday the detection of nine earthquakes in the past 24 hours, ranging from 1.4 to 3 degrees on the Richter scale.

The center reported in a statement that the national seismic monitoring network stations recorded four earthquakes until 4:53 a.m. this morning. Two of them occurred north of Hama, measuring 1.6 and 1.7 degrees at distances of 5 and 6 kilometers, respectively.

Additionally, a tremor was registered northwest of Latakia, measuring 1.6 degrees at a distance of 23 kilometers. The fourth earthquake took place west of Homs, measuring 1.4 degrees at a distance of 31 kilometers.

The statement also highlighted that during the mentioned period, two tremors were detected in the Iskenderun region, measuring 2.2 and 2.3 degrees, respectively. Furthermore, three earthquakes occurred in Turkey, measuring 2.9, 3, and 2.2 degrees, respectively.