Most serious digital threats in 2025

On Thursday, online security experts warned that the internet’s most dangerous threats are becoming harder to detect and easier to fall for, according to a CNET report.

The experts said these risks now target ordinary users more aggressively than before, noting that attackers rely on social manipulation, automation, and AI tools to breach accounts, steal data, or take control of devices.

Key threats identified by the report include:

- QR code scams

Fake QR codes placed in restaurants, parking meters, or public signs redirect users to malicious sites that steal passwords or payment data.

- Phone-number theft

Attackers use AI-generated voices or spoofed calls to trick telecom providers into transferring a victim’s number, enabling them to reset banking or social media accounts.

- Search-engine scams

Ads and optimized fake results appear at the top of search pages, leading users to counterfeit websites that harvest credentials.

- AI voice cloning

Criminals record a few seconds of audio and generate convincing voice commands to access accounts or deceive family members.

- WiFi and charging-station traps

Fake public networks and malicious charging ports intercept data or install tracking software on phones.

The experts urged users to avoid scanning random codes, verify search results before clicking, ignore unsolicited calls claiming to be from service providers, and disable automatic connection to public WiFi. They also advised using strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and physical security keys whenever possible.