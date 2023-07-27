Moscow Claims 26% of Ukrainian Port Infrastructure Destroyed, Amid Escalating Tensions

Shafaq News/ Tensions escalated further as Moscow announced on Thursday that its forces had destroyed 26% of the infrastructure of Ukrainian ports, in addition to five civilian ships, over nine days.

The attacks have focused on ports in the Odesa region after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), disrupting the agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain from Odesa ports for nearly a year.

In a recent incident, a ship that entered the port of Ukraine under the grain agreement was found to have traces of explosives.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia conducted a missile attack on a port in the Odesa region overnight, resulting in the death of a guard and severe damage to a cargo terminal.

According to the Governor of Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, Kalibr missiles were fired at the port from a submarine in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Air Force admitted its inability to intercept the missiles but claimed to have successfully shot down eight drones in other regions.

Natalia Humeniuk, the Ukrainian Operational Command South spokeswoman, explained that Russia took advantage of thunderstorm conditions, firing missiles at low altitudes to evade detection, making the attacks harder to thwart.

The historic city of Odesa, included in the UNESCO List of World Heritage in Danger, has been a frequent target of Russian strikes. Over the past weekend, an attack on the city resulted in the loss of civilian life.

Amid the mounting tensions, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, revealed that the United States is collaborating with the European Union to explore alternative options for exporting Ukrainian grain by land after terminating the "grain deal." However, Kirby acknowledged that this land transport option might not be as efficient as the previous maritime agreement.