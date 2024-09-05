More than 6,000 rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel; August hits record high with 1,307 ones

Shafaq News/ 6,611 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel from February to the end of August, Israeli Army Radio revealed on Thursday.

Statistics for rocket launches from Lebanon showed that January had the fewest rockets at 334, followed by February with 534, April with 744, May with 1,000, June with 855, July with 1,091, and August with 1,307 rockets.

The Israeli radio noted that August saw an average of 40 rockets per day, marking the highest rate since the beginning of the war.

Hezbollah, a major paramilitary force in the Middle East, has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,861 Palestinians and injured over 94,398, predominantly children, and women.