More than 20 killed and arrested during clashes between Qasd and Pro-Turkish factions

Shafaq News / An informed military source from the Syrian Democratic Forces stated that 11 members of the pro-Turkish factions were killed and 7 others were arrested, while 3 Qasd members were killed in multiple attacks launched during the past 72 hours.

On the other hand, the contact points between the two parties witnessed, yesterday evening and until the morning hours, intermittent shelling on several axes, including Jahbal, Al-Mushairfah and Al-Wastah.

Furthermore, the source denied what was reported by the Syrian regime's websites and the Pro-Turkish factions, that Qasd agreed to hand over the town of Ain Issa to the Syrian regime forces.