Magnitude 5 quake strikes near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

Shafaq News/ A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Iran's central Isfahan province on Friday, where a key nuclear facility is located, local media reported.

The quake's epicenter was Badrood District, about 5 kilometers from Natanz city. It was unclear whether the tremor affected the Natanz facility or caused any damage.

Initial reports confirmed no casualties, though windows of several homes in multiple villages were shattered.

Mansour Glass Shisheforoush, Director General of Isfahan's Crisis Management Department, stated that 10 search and rescue teams were sent to the epicenter. “The earthquake shook the buildings, prompting residents to flee to the streets and open areas,” he told media outlets.