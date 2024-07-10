Macron urges unity after Left's narrow victory in French legislative elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron sent his first letter to his people after the end of the legislative elections, where the left emerged victorious but fell short of securing an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

In his letter published in the local press, Macron asked the political forces to “build a solid majority,” calling on "all political forces within the Republic's institutions to engage in honest and sincere dialogue to build a strong and pluralistic majority.”

“No one won” Sunday’s vote, Macron wrote in his letter, commenting on the results for the first time.

“No single political force achieved a sufficient majority on its own,” the president explained. “The blocs or coalitions that emerged from these elections all represent a minority,” he added.

Throughout the war in the Gaza Strip, large demonstrations in the UK and France showed strong support for Palestinians. Subsequently, left-leaning victories in their legislative elections raised questions about these countries' policies toward the most complex Middle Eastern conflict.

On Monday, the French Ministry of the Interior announced that the new leftist Popular Front won 178 seats in the legislative elections, making it the largest group in the Assembly. The "Together" presidential coalition came second with 156 seats, despite previously holding a majority before President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly.

The National Rally Party secured third place with 142 deputies, followed by Republicans and various right-wing candidates with 66 elected officials, alongside 35 deputies from small parties or independents.