Barzani discusses trade and investment opportunities with Macron

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Élysée today, Thursday.

Barzani said in a tweet, "together we helped safeguard the world from ISIS. Now we’re building trade and investment ties to sustain our peoples."

"France is an ally with a common vision; enhancing our region and the security of Europe", he added.

For his part, President Macron expressed his country's will to continue supporting the Kurdistan Region in all fields.

The meeting shed light on the reform process carried out by the current cabinet, in addition to the Region's plans to export goods to European markets.

The Baghdad-Erbil relations were also discussed during the meeting.