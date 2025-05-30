Macron presses Europe for coordinated pressure on Israel over Gaza

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called on Europe to take a firmer stance toward Israel, framing recognition of Palestine as a “political necessity” amid the worsening crisis in Gaza.

Speaking in Singapore at the close of his Southeast Asia tour, Macron warned that failure to act would force Europe to rethink its approach, cautioning, “If a response matching the scale of the tragedy in Gaza doesn’t emerge within hours or days, Europe’s posture toward the Israeli government will harden.”

He urged European governments to coordinate their positions and increase pressure on Israel, describing Palestinian statehood as “crucial” to achieving regional stability. Macron reiterated France’s backing of a two-state solution, calling it “the only viable path” to ending the war, which has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured over 123,000 since October 7, 2023.

The French President also emphasized France’s rejection of “double standards” in Middle East policy, insisting that peace must be built on justice and mutual recognition.

Macron’s remarks capped a tour that included stops in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore. Earlier in Jakarta, he reaffirmed France’s support for a sovereign Palestinian state.

The speech also came shortly after France, the UK, and Canada issued a rare joint statement condemning Israel’s ongoing military campaign and warning of consequences if hostilities and aid restrictions persist.