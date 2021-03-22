Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Macron: Pope’s visit to Iraq is as "real turning point" for the Middle East

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-22T06:36:19+0000
Macron: Pope’s visit to Iraq is as "real turning point" for the Middle East

Shafaq News / The French President, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated Pope Francis on his recent visit to Iraq, which he described as a "real turning point" for the Middle East, according to the Elysee.

In a phone call, Macron said on Sunday to Pope in a phone call that Francis’s “historic visit to Iraq" has a great impact, describing it as a "real turning point for the region."

The Elysee noted that Macron and the Pope "shared their thoughts and concerns about the crises in different regions, the extremism in Africa, , the situation in Lebanon and other topics. "

Macron, who visited the Vatican in June 2018, also discussed with the Pope "the international challenges by the end of Covid-19," according to the Elysee.

Pope Francis made his historic visit to Iraq on this March, the first by a pontiff to the birthplace of the Eastern churches from where more than a million Christians have fled over the past 20 years.

The pope’s visit was a highly symbolic value given the importance of Iraqi Christians in the history of the faith and their cultural and linguistic legacy dating back to the time of ancient Babylon, nearly 4,000 years ago.

At every turn of his trip, Pope Francis urged Iraqis to embrace diversity.

related

Emmanuel Macron Positive test prompts European leaders to self-isolate

Date: 2020-12-18 06:52:57
Emmanuel Macron Positive test prompts European leaders to self-isolate

Macron accuses Lebanese leaders of 'betrayal' over failure to form a government

Date: 2021-01-30 17:16:12
Macron accuses Lebanese leaders of 'betrayal' over failure to form a government

Pope Francis wears mask at public event

Date: 2020-10-20 18:28:44
Pope Francis wears mask at public event

Pope Francis: children of Syria, Iraq and Yemen still pay the price of war

Date: 2020-12-25 13:30:39
Pope Francis: children of Syria, Iraq and Yemen still pay the price of war

Macron arrives in Beirut in a second visit within a month

Date: 2020-08-31 18:33:24
Macron arrives in Beirut in a second visit within a month

Biden salutes Pope's visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-08 15:05:05
Biden salutes Pope's visit to Iraq

Macron: reforms within weeks in Lebanon

Date: 2020-09-01 21:24:54
Macron: reforms within weeks in Lebanon

Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”

Date: 2020-10-02 12:20:58
Macron describes Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world”