Macron-Abdi meeting under preparation

Shafaq News – Paris

Preliminary arrangements are underway in Paris to organize a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a diplomatic source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source noted that the preparations remain in early stages and that no final date has been set for the meeting.

The development follows earlier reporting by Shafaq News on July 24, when informed sources revealed that a planned meeting in Paris between a Syrian government delegation and SDF representatives had been postponed due to widening disagreements between the two sides.

That meeting was expected to include Mazloum Abdi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, along with their respective delegations. It was to be held under the auspices of President Macron, with the participation of US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack and French officials, before ultimately being delayed.