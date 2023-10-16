Limited international flights continue amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

Shafaq News/ Despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinians, some international flights operate at Ben Gurion International Airport on a limited scale.
Most foreign airlines have canceled their flights to the airport, but a few exceptions exist, offering restricted services.
According to a report by Globes, Air Serbia and Ethiopian Airlines are among the few airlines still providing limited service to Ben Gurion International Airport. Additionally, there are airlines from the UAE maintaining flights to Israel. Etihad Airways operates a daily flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, while Flydubai operates two daily flights connecting Israel and the UAE.
Bluebird Airlines is continuing its scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and various destinations, including Heraklion and Athens in Greece and Larnaca in Cyprus. Georgian Airlines is also maintaining its scheduled flights between Israel and Georgia. Although canceling some services, Hainan Airlines continues to operate flights between Tel Aviv and Beijing.
The Israeli aggression on the Gaza district, which escalated on October 7 following an attack by Hamas on Israeli-occupied areas around Gaza, has led to the death of 2,750, with an additional 9,700 people reported injured since October 7.
Most casualties are civilians, including hundreds of children and women.