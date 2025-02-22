Lieut. Gen. Kane tapped to lead US Joint Chiefs

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has dismissed Air Force General Charles Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, ending his tenure after 16 months in the role.

Trump expressed gratitude for Brown’s service, stating, “I would like to thank Gen. Charles Brown for his more than 40 years of service to our country, including his tenure as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a distinguished leader and a true gentleman. I wish him and his family great success in the future.”

Trump announced the nomination of Lieut. Gen. Dan Razin Kane as Brown’s successor, highlighting his extensive military and leadership credentials.

"Lieut. Gen. Kane is a seasoned pilot, a national security expert, a successful businessman, and a battle-hardened leader with deep experience in joint and special operations,” Trump said.

Reflecting on Lieut. Gen. Kane’s role in the fight against ISIS during his first term, Trump added, “He was instrumental in the complete eradication of ISIS, accomplishing the mission in record time—within weeks. Many so-called ‘military geniuses’ predicted it would take years, but he proved otherwise.”

Trump further criticized the Biden administration, asserting that Lieut. Gen. Kane had been “overlooked by ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’ despite his exceptional qualifications and contributions”. He emphasized that, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Lieut. Gen. Kane would work to restore peace through strength, prioritize the United States’ interests, and rebuild the US military.