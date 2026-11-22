Shafaq News- Benghazi

Libya's eastern-based government said on Sunday that a suspected drone attack caused an explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base, condemning the incident as a violation of its sovereignty.

In a statement, the government said preliminary investigations indicated that the vessel was targeted while stopping in Benghazi to refuel and replenish supplies on its return to Russia, under existing maritime cooperation agreements between the two countries.

بيان الحكومة الليبية رقم (19) لسنة 2026م بشأن الاعتداء على سفينة روسية بقاعدة بنغازي البحرية #الحكومة_الليبية https://t.co/DsdZf6KPRz — الحكومة الليبية - The Libyan Government (@MidiaGovLibyan) November 22, 2026

Two medical sources told Reuters that the explosion caused injuries but no deaths, although the number and nationalities of those injured were not immediately known. Russian authorities had yet to comment, and no group had claimed responsibility for the suspected attack.

The government confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and the site secured, with port and naval base facilities undamaged and operating normally, and ordered a joint investigation with Russian authorities to establish responsibility.

Libya was not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war, it added, rejecting the use of its ports or territory for settling international disputes.

Meanwhile, Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity warned against allowing foreign forces to use Libyan facilities for military or logistical activities outside official state authority.