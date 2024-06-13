Lebanon's Hezbollah strikes Israeli military sites in retaliation for commander's assassination

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it had targeted six Israeli military installations with rockets and drones in response to the assassination of a senior field commander.

In separate statements released today, the group detailed the attacks.

"In response to the assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy in the town of Jwaya, our fighters launched a combined attack with rockets and drones, targeting six military installations with Katyusha and Falaq rockets. The targeted locations included Zaoura artillery positions, Kilah barracks, Yoav barracks, Katzavya base, Nefa base, and the Sahil battalion in Beit Hillel." A statement said.

"Our air force fighters launched a series of drone strikes on the Dado base (Northern Command headquarters), the Mishar base (main intelligence headquarters for the northern region responsible for assassinations), and the Katzavya barracks (headquarters of the 7th armored brigade of the Golan Division 210), hitting their targets accurately." Another statement said.

Israeli media reported that Hezbollah launched approximately 150 rockets and drones in a concentrated attack on northern Israel.

Around 2:00 PM, Hezbollah began continuous firing towards the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, including rocket launches and attempts to infiltrate with hostile aircraft.

The attack lasted about 40 minutes, with dozens of rockets fired almost simultaneously, reportedly targeting military bases across multiple Israeli locations.

On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike in the town of Jwaya in southern Lebanon killed four Hezbollah members, including the prominent commander, Taleb Sami Abdallah, known as Abu Talib, the leader of Hezbollah's "Victory" unit.

According to Lebanese sources, Abu Talib is the highest-ranking Hezbollah official to be assassinated since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza and southern Lebanon.