Lebanon's Hezbollah launches retaliatory missile strike on Israeli targets

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a massive retaliatory missile strike on Israeli targets on Sunday morning, firing a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon into the Al-Jalil region and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The group fired around 50 rockets, with videos showing Israel's Iron Dome defense system being activated over the area.

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it targeted the "occupied town of Beit Hillel for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to the recent attacks of the Zionist enemy on the villages of southern Lebanon, especially Kafarkela and Deir Seryan," which resulted in the death of a young man and injuries to other civilians.

Hezbollah has carried out several similar strikes on Israel in recent months. A day after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah, in coordination with Palestinian resistance groups, began targeting Israeli military bases and intelligence installations.

Tensions in the Middle East have soared as Iran and its allies are expected to retaliate for the assassinations of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that the conflict with Israel has "entered a new phase" as he addressed supporters gathered for the funeral of Shukur.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah is considering a "real, studied" response to the attack rather than a symbolic one and added that several countries had urged the Lebanese group against retaliating.