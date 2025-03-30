Lebanon nabs suspects amid rising tension with Israel

Shafaq News/ Lebanese security forces have arrested several suspects in connection with recent rocket launches from Lebanon, authorities said on Sunday, as tensions along the border remain high.

The Lebanese General Security Directorate said in a statement that it intensified intelligence operations following the rocket attacks on March 22 and 28. "Under judicial supervision, a number of suspects have been arrested, and investigations are underway to determine responsibilities and take appropriate legal measures," the statement read, without revealing the identity of detainees.

The latest escalation came after two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel on March 28. The Israeli military said it intercepted one, while the other landed in an open area.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on several villages in southern Lebanon and, for the first time since a ceasefire in November 2024, targeted a building in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Hezbollah denied involvement in the rocket fire, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire and accusing Israel of using the incident as a pretext for continued military action. The group has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking an escalation but remains prepared to respond to Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem accused Lebanon’s new government of “failing” to prevent Israeli incursions in the country’s south and capital.

Speaking at an event marking Al-Quds Day, Qassem described Israel as a “relentless enemy with no defined borders,” asserting that Hezbollah’s resistance “can thwart its aggression and prevent it from achieving its objectives.”

He urged the Lebanese government to “halt Israeli aggression, remove the occupation, and explore measures beyond diplomacy to confront ongoing violations.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, said the Lebanese army is conducting investigations to determine who was behind the rocket launches. "Lebanon condemns any attack on its territory and any attempt to drag the country into a cycle of violence," he said.

Aoun also suggested that third parties might be trying to destabilize Lebanon. "It is not Hezbollah," he said, referring to past evidence and the group's own denials. "There are other actors who have an interest in fueling tensions in Lebanon. We will not allow our country to become a battleground for external agendas."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that "there will be no calm in Beirut without calm in the Galilee."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Lebanese authorities to prevent their territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks and to uphold the ceasefire agreement.