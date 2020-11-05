Latest US election results, 77% of Jews voted for Biden

Shafaq News / vote counting continues in US elections for choosing the next President.

CNN’s projections and live results for the 2020 presidential election showed the following,

Biden beats Trump in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Trump so far is the winner on Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

These States are considering battleground, it is any state that could reasonably be won by either the Democratic or the Republican presidential candidate by a swing in votes.

Biden or Trump must reach 270 electoral Vote to win the race to the White House; CNN also stated that so far Biden reached 253 while Trump got 213.

According to J-Street, citing a poll it commissioned, some 77% of Jewish Americans who voted supported Biden compared to 21% who cast their vote for Trump. This is the worst presidential election performance by Republicans among the Jewish community since 2008, according to J Street.

J-Street data showed that their breakout for presidential data was consistent with the congressional races, with American Jews supported Democratic candidates by a similar margin – 78% to 21%.

J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami said, “In this historically pivotal election, Jewish voters have just totally repudiated Donald Trump and a Republican Party that has catered to the most far Right, xenophobic elements of the country.”

“While Trump touted an ‘exodus’ of Jews from the Democratic Party, the only exodus we saw here was Republicans losing a significant chunk of their already small number of Jewish supporters,” he said.

“A strategy built on the myth that Jewish votes can be won with hawkish Israel policy is bound to fail, when over and over again American Jews have demonstrated that they are among the most progressive voters in the American electorate, with views on Israel that are pro-diplomacy and pro-peace,” Ben-Ami said.

Some 49% of poll respondents identified themselves as “strong Democrats,” while only 11% identified themselves as “strong Republicans.”

The poll found that American Jews voted primarily on the issues of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, healthcare and the economy, with only 5% listing Israel as their most or second-most important issue. This is almost double the 9% that listed Israel as one of their top two priorities in 2016.