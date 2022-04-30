Report

Kuwait denies presence of Iraqi marine warfare in Khor Abdallah

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-30T08:18:58+0000
Kuwait denies presence of Iraqi marine warfare in Khor Abdallah

Shafaq News/ Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Sunday refuted social media feeds on a presence of Iraqi military assets in the contested territorial waters between the two neighboring countries.

"The coastguards did not notice any presence of the reported marine assets," the Kuwaiti Ministry said, commending the cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Iraqi coastguard authorities in Khor Abdallah. 

Last week, an Iraqi lawmaker said that Kuwait's coastguards were involved in the death of a fisherman from Iraq.

Alaa al-Haidari, an MP from the southern port city of Basra, made the remarks in a video released on Tuesday in which he called for a naval force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces-PMF) to protect Iraq's coastline.

After al-Haidari's remarks, Kuwait summoned Iraq's ambassador to protest the comments.

