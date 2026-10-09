Shafaq News- London

Kuwait has approved a deal worth about $489 million to purchase an air defense system from MARSS, a defense technology company, the British government announced on Friday.

The deal aims to strengthen Kuwait's ability to counter drone attacks amid rising regional tensions.

Under the agreement, MARSS, a London-based company owned by Australia's EOS, will supply a system equipped with electronic jamming technology, radars, interceptor missiles, and an artificial intelligence-enabled command-and-control center.

The agreement forms part of broader UK defense cooperation with Middle Eastern partners. Britain has a long history of supplying countries across the region with weapons, military technology, and fighter jets.

The deal is expected to create around 100 jobs in engineering and manufacturing at MARSS's production facility in Bristol, southwestern England.