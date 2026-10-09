Shafaq News- Duhok/ Wasit/ Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces arrested 13 foreign nationals who allegedly attempted to cross the border illegally in Duhok and Wasit provinces on Friday.

The Border Guard Command said 10 Asian nationals were detained within Duhok’s administrative boundaries, while three others from Asian countries were arrested during a separate attempted crossing in Wasit.

Separately, the Interior Ministry said four foreign nationals were arrested in Kirkuk in connection with a fatal stabbing at Baghdad’s central wholesale market. The victim was stabbed in the chest during an altercation on October 1 and died from his injuries three days later.

According to the ministry, security forces tracked the four suspects to the Qara Hanjir area in Kirkuk and arrested them on the outskirts of the province while they allegedly attempted to flee.