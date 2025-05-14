Kremlin: Putin invited to visit Tehran

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to visit Iran, but the date of the trip has not yet been finalized, the Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday.

Peskov told reporters that the visit is under discussion, praising the relationship between Russia and Iran “in a wide variety of areas.”

The potential visit comes amid deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran. In January 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During this visit, Iran and Russian signed Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a 20-year agreement aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Putin visited Iran in 2022, months after launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.