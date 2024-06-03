Khamenei: Al-Aqsa Flood halted plans to change the region’s power balance

Shafaq News / On Monday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation occurred at a critical juncture, thwarting attempts to normalize relations with Israel and its dominance in the region.

Khamenei said, "Al-Aqsa Flood operation was essential for the region, countering a Western-American project to alter regional dynamics."

He noted that "this operation came at the right moment and halted plans to change the balance of power in the region."

The Supreme Leader continued to praise the Palestinian operation saying, "The region needed this attack, which arrived at the right moment."

Notably, the unprecedented "Al-Aqsa Flood" erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, resulting in over 1,170 deaths, according to official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas, has conducted devastating airstrikes followed by ground operations in Gaza, leading to the deaths of 36,962 people, most of whom are civilians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.