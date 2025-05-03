Justice threatened: UN flags dangers to press freedom

Shafaq News/ Journalists across the globe are facing growing threats, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Saturday.

Marking World Press Freedom Day, Guterres highlighted an alarming surge in censorship, intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and violence targeting media workers—especially in conflict zones like Gaza, where at least 205 journalists have been killed by Israel this year. “When journalists are unable to work, we all lose.”

He described free and independent journalism as “an essential public good,” underscoring its role in defending justice, human rights, and accountability.

Guterres also addressed the dual-edged impact of artificial intelligence. While acknowledging its potential to strengthen free expression, he cautioned against the dangers of unregulated digital platforms and opaque algorithms that fuel disinformation, hate speech, and public manipulation.

“Accurate, verifiable, fact-based information is the best tool to defuse them.”

The Secretary-General referenced ongoing UN initiatives aimed at strengthening online protections, including the Global Digital Compact and the Global Principles for Information Integrity—frameworks designed to promote responsible digital governance while safeguarding human rights.

Press freedom faces an unprecedented threat.Artificial intelligence can support freedom of expression — or stifle it.Biased algorithms, outright lies, and hate speech are landmines on the Internet.Accurate, verifiable, fact-based information is the best tool to defuse them. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 3, 2025

Guterres concluded with a call for global cooperation, “Let’s commit to make this a reality and safeguard the press everywhere.”