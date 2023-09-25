Jordanian ministers resign ahead of seventh cabinet reshuffle

Shafaq News/ Ministers in Jordan presented their resignations to Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh today, Monday, paving the way for the seventh government reshuffle since his appointment on October 7, 2020.

The Ammon News Agency reported that the ministers submitted their resignations during a cabinet meeting held this morning, a preliminary step to a governmental amendment including the exit of two ministers, the relocation of another, and the separate appointment of ministers for the Labor and Transport Ministries.

Ammon also highlighted the incoming induction of five new ministers, noting that the swearing-in ceremony before King Abdullah II would not be held today. In case members of the parliament are appointed as ministers, they will tender their resignations to the General Secretariat of the Parliament hours before the oath.

This forthcoming reshuffle follows the sixth adjustment to Khasawneh's government last December, which was limited to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Khasawneh, the 13th Prime Minister during King Abdullah's reign since his ascension to the throne on February 7, will continue to oversee the ministers' regular duties until the King's mandate is officially in effect.