Jordanian, Egyptian, and Iraqi officials meet in Amman to crystallize the Trilateral summit outcomes

Shafaq News/ The Jordanian capital, Amman, hosted on Wednesday a Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian meeting to follow up the outcomes of the trilateral summit that gathered Jordanian King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi last June in Baghdad.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Jordan Red Crescent in Amman, according to the Jordan News Agency "Petra", included the General President of the Jordan Red Crescent Muhammad Mutlaq Al-Hadid, the President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Yassin Abbas, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent Rami Al-Nazer, and the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Jordan Nihal Hefni, the Regional Director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the Middle East and North Africa, Husam Al-Sharqawi, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Iraq, Miftah Talib, and members of the Central Executive Committee of the Jordanian Red Crescent, Sami Khasawneh and Muhammad Al-Jamal.

Al-Hadid presented the most prominent items that the final statement of the trilateral summit concluded, related to humanitarian work, including stopping the Israeli attacks, which are at the core of the work of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement through the importance of respecting international humanitarian law, calling for "monitoring Israeli violations and highlighting them to alert the world and holding an international conference for peace."

He indicated that "the provisions of the final statement of the summit related to the Syrian crisis in terms of refugees, community security and the Coronavirus pandemic, touch the work of the movement, stressing that it is necessary to educate youth on extremist groups, provide services to refugees and cooperate to confront Coronavirus."

Al-Hadid highlighted "the importance of food security, which King Abdullah II alerted to, and the role that the Red Crescent societies can play in this field."

The participants discussed strengthening cooperation between the Red Crescent societies in the three countries in the areas of common challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities available to highlight the societies as unique contributors and key players in humanitarian areas related to the priorities identified in the summit declaration, especially in the field of health and specifically combating Coronavirus, and other emergencies to reduce disaster risk, climate change adaptation, and improve livelihoods, food security, and work with displaced people."

"The two-day meeting aims to develop a model for cooperation and integration in the humanitarian field in the Middle East and North Africa that emanates, and is consistent, with the strategic direction of the political leadership and sets a practical framework that allows identifying common challenges and needs."

Tomorrow, Thursday, the meeting will issue a final statement, the "Amman Statement", that summarizes the outputs and recommendations.