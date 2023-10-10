Jordan denies allegations of allowing American military bases for Israeli supply transport

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Jordanian Armed Forces vehemently denied claims suggesting the American army used Jordanian military bases to transport supplies to Israel.
The official news agency "Petra" quoted a source within the Jordanian Armed Forces, dismissing these allegations as baseless.
"The reports about an American military plane departing from a Jordanian military base are entirely false," the source emphasized. He clarified that the aircraft that flew over Jordanian airspace had acquired necessary transit permits and was carrying passengers, not military equipment.
The Jordanian Armed Forces condemned these allegations as part of a smear campaign to "tarnish Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause."
This announcement comes amidst increased regional tensions following the recent conflict between Palestinian factions and Israeli forces.
Since Sunday, Israel unleashed a series of devastating air strikes on the Gaza Strip, marking one of the most intense bombardments in its 75-year-long conflict with the Palestinians.
The attacks killed hundreds of Palestinians, including children, and destroyed entire districts, reducing homes and infrastructure to rubble.
These Israeli aggressive military actions occurred despite threats from Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, that they would retaliate by executing a captive for each home struck.
On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that authorities would impose a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip. The measures include cutting off electricity and blocking the entry of essential supplies such as food and fuel.
Gaza, home to approximately 2.3 million people, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, and the blockade threatens to exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis in the region.
The move has drawn international criticism, with concerns raised about the well-being of the civilian population caught in the conflict. Humanitarian organizations urged for immediate action to ensure the delivery of essential aid and to prevent a deepening crisis for the residents of Gaza.
U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk strongly condemned the ongoing siege imposed on the Gaza Strip by Israeli authorities, labeling it illegal under international law. Türk stressed that such "sieges" infringed upon fundamental human rights and urged to cease these actions immediately.
