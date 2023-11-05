Joint Iran, Taliban operation thwarts Mossad drone attack

Shafaq News / The Iranian authorities reported on Saturday the thwarting of a drone attack by Israeli Mossad in a joint operation with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Iranian World Channel stated that the attack by Mossad drones was thwarted in the eastern part of the Islamic Republic of Iran through joint operations conducted by the Iranian Ministry of Security and the Taliban.

The channel mentioned the arrest of 3 Mossad agents holding Iranian nationality in the mountainous regions between Iran and Afghanistan.

It was clarified that these three Mossad agents intended to launch suicide drones from the Afghan border towards specific targets inside the Islamic Republic of Iran. They will be transferred to the Islamic Republic of Iran soon for questioning and trial.