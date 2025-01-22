Jenin camp residents displaced as Israeli military operation continues

Shafaq News/ Several Palestinian families have fled from their homes in the Jenin refugee camp towards Wadi Burqin due to an Israeli military operation in the area, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

WAFA quoted Jenin’s mayor, Mohammad Jarrar, as saying that Israeli forces have forced residents to evacuate from neighborhoods in Mehyoub Street, Jabal Abu Zohair, and other areas. adding that the Israeli military used loudspeakers to order the evacuation.

A single route was opened to force the displaced to head toward the Al-Awda Roundabout in the camp, then to Wadi Burqin, according to Jarrar. He also mentioned that the municipality had coordinated with the municipalities of Burqin, Kafr Dan, and Arraba to send vehicles to transport the evacuated families and provide shelter in these towns.

The Israeli military operation in Jenin and the camp continues, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people and the injury of around 40 others. On Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers began demolishing a street and the entrance to Jenin’s government hospital, blocking its access with dirt mounds.

They also destroyed areas surrounding Ibn Sina Hospital and damaged streets in both the city and the camp’s perimeter. Snipers were positioned on rooftops of buildings overlooking the camp, while the Israeli military continues to close the camp’s entrances and prevent residents from leaving.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion announced that its fighters are engaged in clashes with Israeli forces and their vehicles using gunfire and explosive devices, claiming confirmed injuries on their forces. The Israeli military has been conducting operations in northern West Bank areas, claiming they target Palestinian militants planning attacks against Israeli targets.

Violence has escalated in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, in the wake of the ongoing Gaza war, which paused on January 19, 2025, after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.