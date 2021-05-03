Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterates the importance of bilateral cooperation with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi di Maio, today received the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, at the Farnesina.

A statement by the Italian Foreign Ministry said the “Minister Di Maio, first of all, renewed his condolences for the tragic fire at the Ibn Al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad. The head of the Farnesina then renewed the ongoing Italian commitment to support the institutions and the Iraqi people in view of a full stabilization of the country, which is crucial for the entire region.”

Di Maio praised Italy's contribution, within the framework of the anti-ISIS Coalition and the NATO mission, and condemned the recent rocket launch at Erbil airport.

He reiterated the importance of bilateral cooperation, recalling the presence of Italian companies in the country and the Italian commitment to cultural matters and through development cooperation, of which Iraq is a priority country.

Finally, the two ministers reviewed some of the main themes of regional interest, starting with Iran.

For his part, Hussein handed the Italian Prime Minister an official invitation to visit Iraq.