Italy to increase its military presence in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-28T16:01:00+0000

Shafaq News/ The Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, revealed today his country's intentions to maintain a military unit in Iraq to help in fighting ISIS. "This organization had been defeated in its territorial dimension, but has not been eliminated. That is why Italy will continue, with a unit consisting of more than 800 individuals stationed between Iraq and Kuwait," Di Maio said, during the opening of the Global Coalition's meeting to fight ISIS in Rome. "We will also maintain a large military presence in Iraq so that it can become a country capable of confronting the threat on its own," he added. He noted that Italy will soon take over command from Denmark within the NATO unit in Iraq and is preparing to "enhance its participation" in the mission. The Italian Foreign Minister stressed that despite the threats of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the fight against the organization must continue in Africa and the coast region, "whose stability plays a major role in the security of Europe and the Mediterranean region."

