Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Physically Assaulted during Official Event

Shafaq News/ Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was physically assaulted during an official event in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy's COVID-19 closures and restrictions. The assailant reportedly struck Conte in the face before being apprehended by law enforcement authorities.

Currently serving as the President of the Five Star Movement, Conte released a statement in response to the incident, acknowledging the legitimacy of opposition but firmly condemning the violence.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, from the opposition party, expressed solidarity with Conte and denounced all forms of violence.

Conte was a prominent prime minister during Italy's initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing strict lockdown measures in early 2020 and overseeing the country's vaccination campaign.